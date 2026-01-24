Trump to Ditch Super Bowl, Blasts Halftime Performers Green Day and Bad Bunny: ‘I’m Anti-Them’

The NFL filled out its roster of halftime entertainment with some of the more notable anti-Trump acts in show business, and President Trump is choosing to spend his time elsewhere.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump made it clear that he detests Puerto Rican rap superstar Bad Bunny, who has taken shots at U.S. immigration policy in the past. As well as the longtime pro-leftist and anti-Trump group Green Day.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

All that being said, Trump insists the musical acts are not the reason why he is skipping the Super Bowl.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” Trump said. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

This year’s Super Bowl is being held at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Trump’s dislike of Bad Bunny likely stems in large part from the rapper’s song Nuevayol, in which a Trump-like voice apologizes to immigrants for U.S. policy.

“I want to apologize to the immigrants in America,” the mimicked voice says. “This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

Up until now, Trump has been something of a mainstay at football championship games. He attended this year’s College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium last week. He also attended last year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.