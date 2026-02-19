NHL star Quinn Hughes hailed the United States as “the greatest country in the world” after scoring the winning shot at the Winter Olympics.

Hughes scored a goal in overtime against Sweden, securing Team USA for 2-1 victory to keep them in the running for a possible gold medal. Following the heroic moment, Hughes expressed some national pride upon hearing chants of “U-S-A” along with waving American flags.

“It’s special,” Hughes said. “I love the U.S., and it’s the greatest country in the world. So, I’m happy to represent here with these guys, and it was very special.”

According to Fox News, Team USA “couldn’t connect on its first five shots of overtime, but, on the sixth, Hughes rang one off the inside of the post that crossed the line to give the Americans the win.”

The Americans will take on Slovakia, while Canada, which narrowly escaped being upset by the Czech Republic earlier Thursday, will go against Finland. Canada and Finland both rallied back from deficits to win in overtime. Hughes now joins hockey teammate Brady Tkachuk in openly praising the U.S. and expressing honor and gratitude for representing the country in Milan Cortina.

“Being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had,” Tkachuk told reporters during a training session. “Truly grateful to be here and represent the red, white and blue.”