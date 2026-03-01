U.S. Women’s Gold Medal Hockey Star Hilary Knight Pokes Trump with ‘Saturday Night Live’ Joke

U.S. women’s gold medal-winning hockey star Hilary Knight night took the stage to deliver a joke aimed at President Trump during actor Connor Storrie’s opening monologue on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Storrie, who went from restaurant waiter to TV actor just last year, stars as Ilya Rozanov in the Crave network drama Heated Rivalry, which tells the raunchy story of a pair of gay hockey players. During his monologue, the actor talks of having to learn about hockey for the series. He is then joined onstage by Team USA men’s players Jack and Quinn Hughes to banter for a minute before Team USA’s female stars, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller, join them.

All four Olympians were wearing their Team USA jerseys and had their Olympic gold medals draped around their necks.

But when Knight walked out on stage, she immediately delivered a jab at President Trump.

“It was going to be just us, but we thought we’d invite the guys, too,” she said of the Hughes brothers.

WATCH:

Knight’s joke was a clear slap at President Trump, who was attacked for saying that he’d have to invite the women’s Olympic team to the White House.

After the men’s hockey team won gold in the Winter Games in Milan, Italy, last month, President Trump made a joke about having to “bring the women’s team” to the White House while inviting the men’s team during a phone call to congratulate the gold medal-winning Men’s Olympic hockey team. Still, liberals took offense to Trump’s quip, spurring the women’s team to reject any visit to the White House.

The White House did, indeed, invite the women’s team, but they immediately declined.

On the other hand, the women’s team did accept an invitation for a “gold medal party” by rapper Flava Flav, who has a long string of arrests for domestic abuse against his girlfriends.

