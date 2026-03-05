Trump Foresees a Cuba Free from Communist Dictatorship During Miami MLS Team’s Visit to White House

President Trump hinted that something is on the verge of happening to free Cuba of communist dictatorship as Miami’s Major League Soccer team and soccer superstar Lionel Messi visited the White House on Thursday.

During the president’s remarks to the team, he told Miami CF co-owner Jose Mas, who is of Cuban descent, that he will soon be able to visit Cuba freely whenever he wants, without fear.

“I wanted to wait a couple of weeks, but we’ll be together again soon, I suspect, celebrating what’s going on in Cuba,” Trump said, hinting at things to come.

Inter Miami CF visited the East Room of the White House on Thursday to celebrate their 2025 MLS Cup Championship win. Inter Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1, giving Miami its first MLS Cup championship.

International soccer star Lionel Messi, the league’s MVP in 2024 and 2025, signed a new contract with Miami in October, giving him a three-year deal through 2028. His decision to stay with Inter Miami will bring a lot of attention to the club.

Also in attendance were Argentinian player Rodrigo De Paul, Miami native and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and retired Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

