The Real Reason Why Tiger Woods Won’t Hire a Driver

One might think that after not one, not two, but three DUI incidents, two of which resulted in serious accidents, that Tiger Woods would consider using his considerable financial resources to hire a driver.

But he hasn’t, and a close confidant believes he knows the reason why.

After Woods’ rollover accident in Florida on Friday afternoon, his third DUI-related offense, People magazine spoke to a source who says Woods “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.”

The source added that the 15-time major winner believes he’s fine to drive and that he “despises public scrutiny.”

While one can certainly understand the desire for privacy and to avoid public scrutiny, it could be argued that Woods’ insistence on driving himself and the multiple serious accidents that have resulted have brought more public scrutiny than he otherwise would have faced.

Woods was arrested on Friday after he clipped the back of a truck while trying to pass at an alleged high rate of speed. The collision caused Woods’ Land Rover to roll over on its side. Officers arriving at the scene sensed that Woods might be impaired and summoned the sheriff’s office.

A field sobriety breathalyzer test was applied, which Woods passed. However, he refused the urine test.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said he believed the 15-time major winner was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug,”

Budensiek added that Woods “did exemplify the signs of impairment.”

In 2021, a DUI wreck in California nearly ended his career and left him with severe leg injuries.

In 2017, he was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Woods entered a guilty plea to the charge of reckless driving and paid a $250 fine in addition to attending DUI classes.