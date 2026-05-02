WATCH: Great White Scratched from Kentucky Derby After Throwing Rider in Scary Scene

One of the most intriguing horses in the Kentucky Derby had his race end before it even began.

Great White, the largest horse in the field at 1.370 pounds, got spooked and threw his rider, Alex Achard, before falling down himself near the starting gate.

Achard was lucky not to get rolled over by his horse.

Great White had 22-1 odds before his unfortunate incident.

The massive horse had its saddle removed and was led off the track, bringing the field down to 18 horses.

Great White wasn’t in the original field for the race. He replaced Silent Tactic, which was scratched due to issues with his foot.

Golden Tempo, a 22-1 relative longshot, ended up winning the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby. Renegade came in second, super longshot Ocelli (70-1), came in third.

Cherie DeVaux, Golden Tempo’s trainer, became the first female trainer to win the Derby.

“In the summer of 2017, I was really at a crossroads in life,” DeVaux said after the race. “And [my husband] told me I owed it to myself to at least try [horse training] and he had the faith in me and saw what I didn’t see.”