Donations Continue to Stream into Karmelo Anthony’s Official Fund Even After Murder Conviction

Karmelo Anthony has been tried and convicted of the murder of Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison. But the online donations to his official fund continue to pour in.

The GiveSendGo fund has a goal of $1,396,725. As of this writing, $629,724 has been raised. But a look at the donation tracker, even hours after the verdict and sentence were announced, reveals that donations are continuing to pour in. This, despite the fact that the fund’s purpose is listed as “legal defense,” and Anthony has already been tried and convicted.

However, Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, also lists family-related costs.

“This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Anthony family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Karmelo’s case,” Hayes wrote.

“While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses.”

One of the places the Anthony family “navigated” itself was the gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas. A mere two weeks after Anthony murdered Metclaf, reports emerged that he and his family were renting a $900,000 home and had purchased a new car.

“He got a new car,” a resident told the Daily Mail in April of 2025. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag, and it says it expires June 4.”

“They’re not poor people. That’s for sure,” another resident said.

The continued existence of the GiveSendGo has sparked outrage online, as many social media users insist the site should remove the campaign after Anthony’s conviction.