REPORT: Karmelo Anthony Jury Allowed to Consider Manslaughter Charges in Murder Case

Jurors deciding the fate of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony can now consider manslaughter charges, as opposed to murder, according to reports.

Anthony stands accused of murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a regional track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

Lawyers representing Anthony asked the jury to consider manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder.

According to CBS News:

While most states have a distinction between first-degree murder and second-degree murder, the state of Texas does not. Texas law only creates a difference between capital murder and murder. Tuesday, before closing arguments, Anthony’s defense attorney also objected to the jury instructions not including criminally negligent homicide as a lesser charge that the jury could consider. Prosecutor Bill Wirskye argued that criminally negligent homicide should not be an option for the jury because there isn’t ‘any evidence in the record that the defendant was unaware that his actions could lead to death.’

If convicted of murder, Anthony could face a sentence of 5-99 years in prison. Should the jury opt for the lesser charge of manslaughter, he will face 2-20 years behind bars.

The distinction between the two charges lies mostly with the intent of the accused.

To be charged with murder, it must be proved that a defendant “knowingly and willingly caused the death of another person.”

For manslaughter, the defendant must be proved to have “beyond a reasonable doubt to have recklessly caused the death of a person.”

The jury heard closing arguments from both sides Tuesday morning and is now considering murder, manslaughter, or acquittal.