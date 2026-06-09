‘What is This?’ Austin Metcalf’s Family Aghast as Karmelo Anthony’s Attorney Blames Victim for Causing His Own Death

Lawyers representing accused murderer Karmelo Anthony claim that Austin Metcalf had no right to put his hands on their client as they steadfastly maintain their defense that Anthony acted in self-defense.
Anthony, 19, stands accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf after Metcalf told him to leave the tent where his high school track team was gathered during a regional meet on April 2, 2025.
“Austin Metcalf had no legal right to use force to eject Karmelo Anthony from that tent,” Anthony’s lawyer, Mike Howard, said during closing arguments on Tuesday morning.
“He had the right to ask him to leave, but he didn’t have any legal right to use force,” Howard added.
The attorney continued by saying Anthony “had an absolute right to defend himself. If you wait until it’s too late to defend yourself, it’s meaningless.”
That line of reasoning reportedly did not sit well with a friend of the Metcalf family, who reportedly mouthed the words “What is this?” while shaking her head.
Anthony’s legal team is claiming self-defense and saying that the teen suspect was protecting himself against the unarmed 17-year-old.
Because Anthony was 17 years old at the time of the incident, he cannot face the death penalty under Texas law. If convicted, Anthony will face 5 to 99 years, or life, in a Texas prison, and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.
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