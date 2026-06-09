‘What is This?’ Austin Metcalf’s Family Aghast as Karmelo Anthony’s Attorney Blames Victim for Causing His Own Death

Lawyers representing accused murderer Karmelo Anthony claim that Austin Metcalf had no right to put his hands on their client as they steadfastly maintain their defense that Anthony acted in self-defense.

Anthony, 19, stands accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf after Metcalf told him to leave the tent where his high school track team was gathered during a regional meet on April 2, 2025.

“Austin Metcalf had no legal right to use force to eject Karmelo Anthony from that tent,” Anthony’s lawyer, Mike Howard, said during closing arguments on Tuesday morning.

“He had the right to ask him to leave, but he didn’t have any legal right to use force,” Howard added.