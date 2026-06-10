Trump Blasts ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: ‘Arrogant Fool’ and ‘Dumb as a Rock’

President Trump has waded in against Stephen A. Smith once again after the left-wing ESPN talker ripped the president for attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to blast the “arrogant fool” who he feels is “dumb as a rock.”

“Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low-IQ individual,” Trump wrote. “In other words, he’s ‘dumb as a rock,’ and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter!”

“He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent of politicians. Joe Biden’s now ‘fabled’ performance would look great by comparison to anything that this loudmouth huckster has to offer, which isn’t much! Within a few weeks, they’d laugh him out of politics!!!” the president railed.

The latest broadside from the president came days after Smith went on a tirade against Trump for attending the NBA’s Game 3 in New York City.

On Monday, Smith attacked Trump as a “narcissist” for daring to attend the game and ripped Trump for causing a traffic nightmare for New Yorkers because roads would have to be shut down while the president traveled to and from the game.

“This president has no business showing up in New York City. I am dead serious. It is selfish. It is narcissistic. It is ridiculous that he is coming to this game,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning ahead of the game.

Smith even said that if the Knicks lose the game, which they did, losing to the San Antonio Spurs, it would be Trump’s fault.

Trump initially gave Smith a milder rebuke, saying he is a “nice guy” but just doesn’t have the IQ or aptitude to be a president.

“I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president,” Trump told reporters. “You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that. I don’t think he does, actually.”

Smith has been toying with running for president for several years already.

Smith, who has admitted to never having voted for a Republican, also has claimed that he is a “centrist,” despite supporting every extremely far-left Democrat and their policy goals. He has also claimed that his self-touted centrism makes him a perfect candidate for president.

On the other hand, he has said he would not want to take a pay cut to become president, given the millions he now makes with ESPN.

In March, Smith told fans that he had decided not to run for president in 2028, saying, “I don’t think I’m running either because I’ve got to give up my money.”

“Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening,” Smith, who makes nearly $40 million a year, told Sean Hannity during a podcast interview.

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