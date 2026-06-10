The mother of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony shouted, “Racist!” and “Bias!” to a crowd of protesters as she left the courthouse on Tuesday.

Kayla Hayes, Anthony’s mother, shouted the comments through the open passenger side window while making heart hands as she was driven from the Collin County courthouse.

“Racist! Bias!” she shouted.

Hayes continued, “Send that message that they can do whatever.”

The demonstrators, many of whom have openly said they believe the murder trial was about race and that the conviction is a sign of a racist justice system, greeted Hayes’ comments with approval.

“Keep your head up!” one supporter shouted. Others cried out, “Power to the people!” and “Free Karmelo!”

Anthony was found guilty of murder for the April 2, 2025, killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Lawyers representing Anthony pursued a self-defense strategy that jurors ultimately found wanting after numerous eyewitnesses, including a witness called by Anthony’s own defense team, asserted that Anthony, not Metcalf, had provoked the incident. After days of testimony refuting their self-defense narrative, Anthony’s lawyers asked jurors to consider manslaughter, a lesser charge than murder.

Ultimately, jurors rejected manslaughter as well as the notion that Anthony had killed out of “sudden passion” as opposed to premeditation.

On Tuesday, Anthony received his 35-year sentence. He will be eligible for parole after 17.5 years.