Karmelo Anthony’s legal team filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday following his conviction in the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

“Dallas appellate attorney David Coale, who has handled appeals for decades, said Anthony’s team could have several strong arguments on appeal. But any appeal would not be about what the jury heard. It would center on whether this trial was handled correctly,” noted CBS News.

“The defense likely will argue that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict for murder, that the evidence simply doesn’t support that jury verdict,” it added.

Appellate attorney Chad Ruback said the Anthony legal team faces an uphill battle.

“It’s really, really tough to convince the Court of Appeals to overturn a jury verdict once the jury has sat through and heard all the evidence,” said Ruback. “It’s entirely possible that the attorneys for Mr. Anthony could argue that maybe the trial court judge didn’t let in some evidence that would have swayed the jury, that would have persuaded the jury to render a not guilty verdict, or a manslaughter verdict, for example.”