Phil Mickelson’s Attorney Denies Allegations of Inappropriate Contact with Female Golf Club Employee

Golf legend Phil Mickelson has been removed from the Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, due to allegations of “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female employee, Golf Digest reports.

Mickelson’s attorneys are denying the charges.

The club released a statement claiming that they had conducted a thorough investigation of the incident before deciding to remove Mickelson. However, they have not commented further as the golfer’s attorneys have raised the prospect of a lawsuit.

Mickelson’s attorneys also released a statement, saying the allegations are false.

“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” attorney Tom Clare told Golf Digest.

The golfer known as “Lefty” revealed earlier this year that he would be stepping away from the game to deal with “private family health matter.”

Clare also said that there is video evidence that the allegations against his client are “squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence.”