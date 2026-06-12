REPORT: MLB to Question Dodgers Dr. Neal ElAttrache over His Alleged Support of Conor McGregor’s PED Use

Major League Baseball (MLB) will reportedly question the Dodgers’ executive director of medical services following a report that he approved UFC star Conor McGregor’s use of performance-enhancing drugs as therapy after a severe leg fracture.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who serves as the executive director of medical services for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams, previously approved Conor McGregor’s therapeutic use of performance-enhancing drugs. Following the report, sources close to the league confirmed to The California Post that officials will question ElAttrache but have not yet launched a full investigation.

ElAttrache –– a renowned sports surgeon who has treated superstar athletes across several sports, as well as Hollywood celebrities, in addition to his duties with the Dodgers and Rams –– oversaw the surgery to repair the leg that McGregor broke during a fight in 2021, according to The Times’ report, then subsequently “wrote a letter supporting McGregor’s application for a special exemption that would have allowed him to use performance-enhancing drugs without facing a penalty.” ElAttrache told The Times that he referred McGregor to specialists in bone healing following his surgery, out of concern that McGregor’s leg would not heal correctly, and “explained that I don’t prescribe hormone or steroid treatment.” ElAttrache also confirmed he wrote a letter supporting McGregor’s application for a so-called “therapeutic exemption” to use otherwise banned substances but only after the consultants he referred McGregor to deemed that such treatment could optimize his chance of making a full and complete recovery.

ElAttrache denied all wrongdoing, adding that he looks forward to answering the MLB’s questions. His position with the Dodgers will likely have no impact. In a statement to the Times, ElAttrache said that “banned” drugs should not be confused with illegal drugs, adding that he based his recommendations on medical research.

“You are acting as if ‘banned drugs’ are somehow ‘illegal drugs’ or that they have no legitimate therapeutic use and only have performance enhancement use,” ElAttrache said. “There are many ‘banned drugs’ on the list, which are necessary to medically treat various conditions which occur in people. That is why a therapeutic use exemption application exists.”