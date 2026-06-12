VIDEO: High School Girl Sues School and State After Alleged Assault by Trans Wrestling Opponent

A high school girl in Washington State is suing her school district and the state based on her complaint that a boy identifying as female assaulted her during a school wrestling match.

In February, Kallie Keeler, 16, a sophomore wrestler at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, claimed that the assault occurred during a December 6 girls wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School.

The teen says that when she was on the mat, face down, and her opponent — who is a male who identifies as female — was on top of her, her opponent put his hand between her legs and then began trying to push his fingers into her vagina.

Keeler filed a complaint with her school district, and an investigation was started, but little came of it. After all, the state of Washington has state-wide education rules that allow transgender students the freedom to do whatever they feel compelled to do in the state’s schools.

Now, Keeler is suing.

“Washington state officials insist on pushing gender ideology at all costs — even at the expense of girls’ safety and privacy,” ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson, director of the ADF Center for Parental Rights, said in a press release.

“Kallie is a sophomore in high school. She’s been wrestling since she was four, and at a wrestling match in December, an all-girls tournament, Kallie unknowingly wrestled against a male athlete who identified as female, ADF attorney Suzanne Beecher told The Center Square.

“During the match, she was sexually assaulted by this male athlete. Her mom immediately reported what happened to the school, and they didn’t hear anything for months until it hit the media, and the school finally did what they’re required to do and reported the case to law enforcement,” the attorney added.

Beecher noted that Washington State’s rules for transgender athletes run counter to federal Title IX rules and that the state’s rules directly violate women’s rights to safety and fairness in sports.

The lawsuit names the Puyallup School District and the state, and was filed by the teen and her mother.

“We are seeking the ability for Kallie to compete on a level playing field, for her mom to be able to know at a minimum if there is a male competing in the female category, and for compensation for what happened to he,” Beecher explained.

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