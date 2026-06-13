VIDEO: Boston Cop Wows Kilt-Wearing Scottish World Cup Fans with Viral Soccer Ball Juggling Display

A Boston police officer impressed FIFA World Cup fans after showing off his soccer skills to a crowd gathered in the city on Friday evening.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports on X, Connor Hardy, who has worked in the Boston Police Department for 14 years, was seen bouncing a soccer ball back-and-forth off his feet, and then bouncing them off his thighs into the air.

The crowd was also seen cheering loudly, and gathering around him and jumping at the end of the video.

Hardy explained that he “decided to join a crowd of American and Scottish fans playing soccer” at Boston’s FIFA Fan Fest, according to the Boston Globe. Hardy speculated that the crowd might have initially thought he might “steal the ball.”

“When I went over there, I think they originally thought I was gonna steal the ball and be the fun police,” Hardy explained. “I actually just kind of did my thing with them, and it was fun, and it turned out funny.”

Hardy also explained that he has a previous “background” in playing soccer, having played in high school and college, according to the outlet.

“Never something I thought would happen,” Hardy said regarding the video of him showing off his skills, going viral on the internet.

Several people took to X to state that they “love seeing something positive about police officers.”

“Love seeing something positive about police officers on social media for once,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“Boston cop holds court with the Lads,” another person wrote. “I’m loving everyone having fun. We needed this!”

“Community policing looks a bit different when the @FIFAWorldCup is in town!” the Boston Police Department wrote. “Our officers celebrated alongside fans, both international and local, during Day 1 of @FWC26Boston Fan Fest on City Hall Plaza!””