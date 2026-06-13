WATCH: Giants’ Welcome 10 Same-Sex Couples to Renew Wedding Vows During Pride Night

The San Francisco Giants caught some heat on social media Friday after hosting a mass vow renewal for 10 same-sex couples during their Pride Night.

Before the first pitch against the Chicago White Sox, the couples took over the field at Oracle Park to say “I do” all over again.

Once the photos and videos hit the internet, though, fans were quick to jump in the comments, with people asking what a wedding renewal has to do with baseball.

Outkick’s Tomi Lahren reacted to the vow renewal by asking, “What does this have to do with baseball.” Another user, posting under the name Tiglath-Puhleezer, wrote that “the amount of cheating in gay ‘marriages’ makes a mockery of the sacrament.”

One user, identified as Fred, joked, “The lesbians will be divorced by the time they get home.” One commenter sarcastically remarked, “What’s a game of baseball without a celebration of different things that people like to put their genitalia on?”

Another user described the ceremony as “tacky as hell,” arguing that it looked more like a spectacle than a baseball-related celebration. Others criticized the event as undermining traditional values, while some said they opposed Major League Baseball’s Pride Month celebrations altogether.

A few Giants players appeared to distance themselves from the team’s Pride Night celebration, including starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who wrote “Genesis 9:12-16” on his Pride-themed cap. The Bible passage talks about God’s covenant with Noah after the flood and identifies the rainbow as a sign of that promise. Roupp later said he chose the verse because it reflects God’s faithfulness and mercy.

“First of all, as a believer, I would push them to read the Bible,” Roupp said. “I think God has blessed me in so many ways, and I don’t think I would be here right now if it wasn’t for him. So, like I said, there’s no hate in it at all, you know, like I said, we live in a country where you’re welcome to believe what you want. There’s a freedom of speech and stuff like that, so that’s really all I have to say about that. I’m just thankful that God has put me in this situation and that I can go out and share his kingdom.”

In addition to Roupp’s Bible verse reference, social media users noted that reliever Sam Hentges did not appear to wear the Pride-themed cap, while reliever J.T. Brubaker displayed another Bible verse reference on his hat. Reliever Ryan Walker also appeared to have written a message on the side of his cap, though it could not be read during the broadcast.