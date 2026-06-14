WATCH: CBS Reporter Loses It After Knicks Drops F-Bomb During Live Interview

A CBS reporter getting the reaction of Knicks fans after Saturday night’s historic Finals series win over San Antonio got more than she bargained for.

Adi Guajardo of CBS 2 in New York was covering the watch party at Radio City in Midtown and putting the mic in front of fans who were understandably jubilant and may or may not have, but in all likelihood, did partake in more than their fair share of alcoholic beverages.

It didn’t take long before Guajardo’s mic caught audio of a nearby fan who exclaimed, “The Knicks did it! The Knicks f–king won!”

NSFW:

“No, no, no, stop, sorry,” she said. “Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

Guajardo wasn’t the only reporter on the street who was overwhelmed by fans. A certain CNN reporter found himself surrounded by revelers.

The Knicks’ 53-year championship drought was one of the longest in professional sports and marks a full-circle moment for a franchise that has known far more downs than ups. This is the third time the Knicks have won the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the NBA’s ultimate prize.