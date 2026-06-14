WATCH: Spurs Fan Fights Several Knicks Revelers at Penn Station, by Himself

A San Antonio Spurs fan in a Dennis Rodman jersey took the loss of his favorite team quite personally and decided to take it out on Knicks fans.

Of course, it’s unlikely the Knicks fans were just letting him mind his own business and absorb the loss. Videos from earlier games in New York showed fans of the blue and orange taunting and, in some cases, attacking Spurs fans.

The video shows the fan punching one Knicks supporter, only to be punched in the back of the head by another. On and on it went as the chaotic scene unfolded at the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station.

This was but a small sample of the chaotic scenes that went down Saturday night.

As Breitbart’s AWR Hawkins reports, “The New York Post reported that crowds filled the streets after the victory and the teenager ‘was shot in the left foot around 2 a.m. at 42nd Street and Broadway.’

“The Daily News pointed out that an NYPD officer transported the teen “to Bellevue Hospital because the rampaging crowds of fans around Times Square prevented ambulance access.'”