WATCH: UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Declares ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man!’

Josh Hokit leaves the ring after winning his fight against Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Dylan Gwinn

No one knew quite what to expect when the UFC came to the White House for Freedom 250 on Sunday night, but it’s highly unlikely anyone expected a gender reveal.

Heavyweight knockout masters Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis clashed in the middle of a stacked card, and Hokit emerged as the clear winner by delivering a punishing beatdown of Lewis.

But Hokit wasn’t done creating a stir in front of the more than 4,000 in attendance.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit offered an insight into former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Moments before he made the remark, Hokit put a chain and pendant around President Trump’s neck.

Unsurprisingly, Hokit’s announcement was not appreciated by members of the left.

Hokit’s TKO victory over Lewis increased his perfect record to 10-0.

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