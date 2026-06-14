WATCH: UFC Fighter Josh Hokit Declares ‘Michelle Obama Is a Man!’

No one knew quite what to expect when the UFC came to the White House for Freedom 250 on Sunday night, but it’s highly unlikely anyone expected a gender reveal.

Heavyweight knockout masters Josh Hokit and Derrick Lewis clashed in the middle of a stacked card, and Hokit emerged as the clear winner by delivering a punishing beatdown of Lewis.

But Hokit wasn’t done creating a stir in front of the more than 4,000 in attendance.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hokit offered an insight into former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Moments before he made the remark, Hokit put a chain and pendant around President Trump’s neck.

Unsurprisingly, Hokit’s announcement was not appreciated by members of the left.

Hokit’s TKO victory over Lewis increased his perfect record to 10-0.