UFC middleweight fighter Sean Strickland was seen being escorted out of a UFC fan fest event near the White House on Sunday by the U.S. Secret Service.

Strickland was reported to have appeared at a “Fan Fest event” held at The Ellipse in Washington, D.C., according to the New York Post. After showing up at the event, Strickland was reported to have entered a ring holding a beer and “began chugging” it.

In a post on X, Strickland posted a photo of himself surrounded by Secret Service officials.

“Best fans in the world!” Strickland wrote in his post.

UFC boss Dana White previously explained that Strickland “wasn’t banned from the event,” but that the fighter was “not invited” to attend the UFC fight at the White House, according to the outlet.

In a story posted on his Instagram, Strickland said he “may have been charged with disorderly conduct.”

“Alright guys, I may have been charged with disorderly conduct — I don’t know what that is, but it sounds cool,” Strickland said, adding that he wanted to thank his fans for their support for him after he was “banned.” Strickland expressed that it “means a lot.”