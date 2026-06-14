A young female bungee jumper plummeted more than 130 feet to her death after staff failed to attach her rope before throwing her off a bridge.

Footage captured from two different angles shows two workers carrying the 21-year-old over their heads onto a plank and hurling the woman over the edge of Skeleton Bridge, in Limeira, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The victim has been identified locally as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, a physical education and sports management student, according to the New York Post.

Her fiancé was present, watching the ill-fated stunt, according to police.

Tragically, she had posted photographs of her jump wristbands and the bridge on social media just moments before the incident with the comment, “Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?”

Typically, an elastic bungee rope is attached to a jumper’s ankle and a harness for the fall, which results in an exhilarating retrieval just before the person hits the ground.

“Bystanders can be heard frantically shouting in the background, ‘the rope, people, the rope’, in the seconds after she was released,” according to the Daily Mail’s account of the fatal fall.

First responders were called, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to a medical institution for further investigation.

Six people were arrested, including three people at the scene of the jump, the New York Post reported, including two suspects who fled and had to be tracked down by a helicopter in a wooded area.

Authorities are reportedly continuing their investigation to see if criminal charges are warranted.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.