Prosecutors to Subpoena Hospital Records in Tiger Woods DUI Case

Prosecutors in the DUI case involving golf legend Tiger Woods have said they want any and all medical records pertaining to the treatment Woods received at the hospital following his arrest for a rollover crash in March.

The State Attorney’s office in Martin County, Florida, has filed a notice of its intent to subpoena Woods’ medical records from the local hospital where he was treated.

According to TMZ Sports, “The subpoena, which will be issued on June 30, according to officials, seeks ‘any and all reports documenting statements of the patient regarding alcohol or chemical substances use’ and ‘any and all drug screen results,’ in addition to the names of anyone who administered the tests.”

Should Woods elect to dispute the subpoena, the deadline to file the protest is June 25.

Authorities have a track record of success when it comes to subpoenas regarding Woods’ medical records. Prosecutors did overcome a protest from the golfer’s lawyers when they subpoenaed his prescription drug records from a pharmacy.

Police believe Woods was under the influence on March 27 when he was involved in a rollover accident with his Range Rover. The golf legend submitted to a breathalyzer but refused a urine test.

Woods recently returned stateside after completing two rehab sessions at an exclusive facility in Zurich.