Nolte: Nazi Tattoo Party Laughably Tries to Shame Us over Michelle Obama Joke

If you’re voting for, supporting, or tolerating a U.S. Senate candidate who ran around with a Nazi S.S. tattoo for 17 years, we know you’re not really outraged over UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit celebrating his Sunday night victory with a troll about Michelle Obama being a man. We know this because we all know that if a Nazi S.S. tattoo doesn’t outrage you, nothing will.

So, just stop it. You all look ridiculous.

“Michelle Obama is a man,” Hokit said. “Am I right, America?”

The response from the perpetually outraged felt decidedly different in this, The Age of Graham Platner.

Rosie O’Donnell called Trump supporters “racist” while remaining a proud member of the Black People Don’t Tip Party.

Rosie O’Donnell called us “homophobic” while she remains a proud member of the I-Suppose-Some-Gay-Fellas-Still-Prefer-Holes-As-Well Party.

Rosie O’Donnell called us un-American while saluting The U.S. Is Evil Party and fleeing America for Ireland.

Aging songstress Sheryl Crow raged against Sunday’s UFC match at the White House as “disgraceful” even as she remains a proud member of the Virgin Mary Is A Skank Party.

Sheryl Crow attacked Sunday’s UFC match at the White House as “void of decency” while supporting the Jerk Off In A Porta-Potty Party.

Ozempic-reject Ana Navarro declared the Michelle Obama joke “condemnable” as she supports the Dumb Motherfucker Purple Heart Recipient Didn’t Deserve To Live Party.

The View’s Sunny Hostin ripped the Michelle Obama joke as “beneath the dignity of the American people” while at the same time supporting the Extramarital Sexting Account On The Predator Site Kik Party.

Congressman Christian D. Menefee (D-TX) declared the UFC fans “racist” for laughing at the Michelle Obama joke and is still a proud member of the Sexual Assault Victims Are To Blame For Being Sexually Assaulted Party.

Every time a member of the Nazi Tattoo Party attempts to shame us with their moral superiority, I’m reminded of this delicious moment from American Beauty (1999):

“You don’t get to tell me what to do… ever… again.”

Democrats pulled up in a car, smooching with a Nazi, and still tried to shame us over a joke about Michelle Obama.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHA *deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Sorry, Nazi Tattoo Party, but “You don’t get to tell me what to do… ever… again.”