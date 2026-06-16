Argentinian and Algerian fans broke out in a massive melee in New York City’s famed Times Square ahead of their teams’ World Cup game on Monday.

The incident started out peacefully enough, with the opposing fans gathering in Times Square to sing songs and wave their flags. But it wasn’t long before the situation devolved, according to French newspaper Le Parisien

Soon enough, the insults began to flow, followed by fists and haymakers.

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Members of the New York Police were required to wade into the brawl to restore order.

Algeria will face Argentina on Tuesday in Group J at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

This will be Argentina’s 19th showing, and the national team has qualified for every World Cup since 1974. As to Algeria, this will be the team’s fifth shot at the title, though they have not qualified since 2014.

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