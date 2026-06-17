WATCH: Knicks’ Jose Alvarado Speaks on Possibility of White House Visit After NBA Finals Win

Knicks guard and recently crowned NBA champion Jose Alvarado left open the possibility that a White House visit could be a part of his team’s future plans.

TMZ Sports photogs caught up with Alvarado as he was leaving the iHeart Radio studios in NYC on Wednesday and asked him about whether he would make the trip to the White House if invited.

“If there’s a chance, I’m going wherever my teammate goes,” Alvarado said.

The Knicks are scheduled to receive the keys to the city from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday. Their window for a potential trip to D.C. would open up after that.

President Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game when he sat next to Dolan for Game 3 of the Knicks series against the San Antonio Spurs.

While championship teams from other leagues, such as the NFL and MLB, have visited the White House during his second term, no NBA champion has made the trip in either of the president’s two terms.

Trump is a longtime Knicks fan and a friend of team Owner James Dolan.