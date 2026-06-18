WATCH: Knicks Players Mistaken for Fan by Police, Nearly Arrested

The New York Knicks’ victory parade and celebration almost ended with the arrest of a player who played a part in their team’s championship success this year.

Tyler Kolek, who appeared in 62 games for the Knicks this year, was briefly stopped by police in New York who mistook him for a fan as he was high-fiving the crowd in the streets of Manhattan.

Despite the clear case of police profiling, Kolek was good-natured about the incident.

While Kolek played extensively during the regular season, he did not appear in a game during the NBA Finals. Most recently, he played in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kolek played a total of 53 minutes in the postseason.