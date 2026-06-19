Hunter Biden Challenges Donald Trump Jr. to Cage Match After UFC White House Event ‘Offended’ Him

A tough-talking Hunter Biden has challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a cage fight in a lengthy social media post about how the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House was offensive to him.

Former President Joe Biden’s (D) son directed his comments to podcaster Joe Rogan on Thursday, writing, “Dear Joe, I wish I could sit down with you face to face and explain why so many of us were offended by the UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House.”

“For me, it had nothing to do with the UFC or who showed up for the fights. The brand you and Dana have built is a bona fide American success story. More power to you. As for the fighters, in my book, anyone brave enough to put it all on the line in the arena is remarkable to witness,” he continued.

However, Hunter said his “problem” with it was that “I believe some of our public spaces are sacred,” adding, “The White House does not belong to Donald Trump. It does not belong to any President. It belongs to the people. To treat it as Caesar treated the Colosseum is antithetical to everything our founding fathers fought for. This is not Rome. Presidents are not emperors doling out bread and circuses for the peasants. The White House is the People’s House.”

He further claimed, “The fights were an exhibition of imperial domination, not a celebration of our 250th anniversary as a democracy.”

“The person who sits behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office is nothing more than an honored guest. A temporary caretaker. The President is our servant. Not our Caesar. Respectfully, Hunter. P.S. Cage match between me and Don Jr.? Your call on the venue. Anywhere but the South Lawn,” he concluded.

When it comes to Hunter’s comment that “some of our public spaces are sacred,” it is important to note that transgender activists bared their topless chests during a White House LGBTQ Pride Event his father hosted in 2023.

This was not the first time Hunter has advertised his readiness to fight President Donald Trump’s sons. In April, he made it clear he was “100 percent in” on a cage match with Don Jr. and Eric Trump, Breitbart News reported.

It was unclear where Hunter, a convicted felon who is $17 million in debt, wanted to have the cage match with Don Jr. because he recently self-deported to South Africa, the outlet reported in April.

There are multiple layers of controversies surrounding Hunter, one of which Breitbart News highlighted in May.

“The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under former President Joe Biden (D) buried evidence of possible prostitution crimes linked to the ex-president’s son, Hunter, but those documents have since been released,” the outlet said before sharing further details it reported about the Hunter Biden saga:

In 2022, the outlet said a reported nude photo of him recklessly handling a firearm with a prostitute had surfaced. The following year he was accused of deducting tens of thousands of dollars in payments made to a prostitute and a sex club from his taxes, and the outlet also reported that “the Justice Department brought no charges against Hunter Biden for illicit sexual activity, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pointed out with graphic images during congressional testimony of IRS agents.”

The news came after Democrat strategist James Carville in November said Hunter needed to “shut the fuck up” after embarrassing his father.

In contrast to Hunter expressing how “offended” he was by the UFC fight, Don Jr. posted photos from the event, calling it an “incredible night.”

“What an incredible night @ufc 250. I’ve been blessed to go to many sporting events, but literally nothing had this level of intensity and aura and it’s very likely nothing ever will again. Epic stuff!!!” he wrote.