‘It’s Called Soccer!’ Memes Pour in as Team USA Defeats Australia to Win Back-to-Back World Cup Games for the First Time in Nearly a Century

Don’t look now, but the United States might be legitimately good at soccer.

The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) shut out the Australians on Friday, 2-0, without arguably their best player, to win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 1930.

The victory does not yet assure the U.S. of winning Group D. However, it does guarantee the Americans will advance to the knockout stages, and it means all the U.S. men need is a draw with Turkey on Thursday, and they will win Group D and receive a favorable matchup against a third-place team in the knockout round.

The U.S. forced an own goal from the Aussies in the 11th minute, and Alex Freeman, son of Green Bay Packers legend Antonio Freeman, added the second goal via a header in which he was ruled just barely onside after a VAR review.

The Americans have advanced to the knockout round for the fourth straight time in their World Cup history. However, they only have one win to show for it. A 2002 victory over archrival Mexico in the Round of 16.

Is this the year the “Yanks” add another knockout win?

If the confidence levels of fans online are any indication, that is a definite yes. Full-time had barely been called before social media users flooded the internet with pro-USA memes.

The U.S. hopes to have star scorer Christian Pulisic ready for when they take on the Turks on Thursday.