A Texas court released a series of audio and video recordings from the murder case involving Karmelo Anthony, providing the public with its first detailed look at materials presented during trial proceedings.

The newly released records include surveillance footage, police body-camera videos, photographs, emergency call recordings, and other investigative evidence tied to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony was convicted earlier this month and sentenced to 35 years in prison. His legal team has indicated that he intends to challenge the verdict on appeal.

Among the materials made public is surveillance video recorded near the scene of the stabbing. The footage shows activity beneath a tent at Memorial High School in the moments leading up to the confrontation. After a brief disturbance, an individual identified by investigators as Anthony is seen leaving the area and running down the nearby bleachers.

The court filing also contains body-camera footage recorded by responding officers during Anthony’s arrest. In the video, Anthony is restrained while officers secure the scene. Although the camera later turns away from him, audio captures a voice stating, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

The evidence release also included a 911 call placed moments after the stabbing. In the recording, a caller tells dispatchers that Metcalf had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily. The caller described the suspect as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie and blue sweatpants and said he was standing on the track near the scene. The caller also told dispatchers that Metcalf had been stabbed in the chest as emergency responders were sent to the stadium.

“What did he stab your friend with?” the dispatcher asked

“I don’t know. My friend’s bleeding everywhere,” the caller responded.

Additional evidence released by the court includes photographs of the knife prosecutors said was used in the killing, images of Anthony’s backpack, and multiple videos documenting activity around the tent shortly before the stabbing occurred. The evidence was made public less than two weeks after a jury found Anthony guilty in the case.