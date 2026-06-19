VIDEO: Angel Reese Mocks Caitlin Clark in Latest Clash Between Rivals

Angel Reese is renewing her feud with WNBA star Caitlin Clark after being called on a foul on Clark during Thursday’s Atlanta Dream-Indiana Fever game.

Despite being traded off by the Chicago Sky after only two seasons, Reese is still pushing her attacks on Clark after she bashed into Clark in the second quarter.

Reese clearly ran up to Clark and then pushed her in the chest, the video shows. Then, Reese mocked Clark for reacting to being pushed and nearly toppled from her feet, and seemed to act as if she thought Clark was trying to “sell” a foul.

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She wasn’t done fouling opponents in that same game, either. Reese also delivered an elbow to Fever player Sophie Cunningham ‘s face. Reese, who has always been a dirty player, ended up with four fouls in the first half of the game.

Reese has been engaging in a mostly one-sided feud with Clark for years, even before both joined the WNBA.

Still, despite the constant string of fouls, the Atlanta Dream came out on top on Thursday, beating the Indiana Fever 108-101. Reese earned 21 points, seven rebounds, and four mebounds. Clark, though, topped Reese, earning 26 points.

The two teams will play once again on Saturday.

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