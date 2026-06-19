WATCH: Heated Canada-Qatar World Cup Contest Ends in Bust-Up

Canada strolled past Qatar to win 6-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match on Thursday night, but the contest didn’t end at the final whistle in Vancouver. Far from it.

Both teams went on to indulge in some pushing, shoving, shirt tugging, name calling and insults as they left the field.

The ugly scenes came on the back of Canadian player Ismael Kone suffering a sickening injury during the contest and having to be stretchered off.

The talented midfielder was forced off following a dangerous challenge by Qatar‘s Assim Madibo.

That incident delivered Qatar’s second red card of the match, with Homam Ahmed having received his marching orders in the first half for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Kone’s injury prompted an emotional response from his team-mates and opponents which contributed to the fracas at game’s end.

The Sun reports Canada boss Jesse Marsch looked frustrated as he saw the scuffles and heated argy-bargy.

The former Leeds manager was involved in a tense exchange of his own with Qatar’s Julen Lopetegui, who had watched his side get pumped on the world stage.