The Iran Football Federation is demanding FIFA prevent any “ceremonies or promotion activities” of LGBTQ+ lifestyles at the anticipated “Pride Match” in Seattle on Friday between Iran and Egypt.

“Since Seattle was confirmed to have a June 26 World Cup fixture, the city’s host committee has been preparing activations to mark the occasion, with the match at Lumen Field fixed as Egypt vs. Iran following the draw last December,” The New York Times’ The Athletic reported Thursday. “The Seattle FWC26 committee’s website has a page dedicated to the Pride Matchday and it is holding a Pride Match Day press briefing on Thursday.”

Homosexuality is notably criminalized in both Iran and Egypt, which are Muslim countries. In Iran, certain same-sex sexual activity carries a maximum penalty of death, according to Human Dignity Trust. In Egypt, same-sex activity between men may be punished with up to three years in prison and fines, per the organization.

A spokesperson for the Iran national team told the outlet, “The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran takes this matter seriously and has clearly communicated its position to FIFA.”

“Iran and Egypt are two Muslim countries with deep cultural and religious commonalities, and the views expressed by both federations reflects the values and beliefs shared by the people of both countries,” the spokesperson said. “Our position is that no ceremonies, or promotional activities associated with this movement should be present inside the stadium or as part of the match environment. This position has been communicated to FIFA through the appropriate channels.”

“We believe FIFA should take into account the views and concerns of the participating teams when considering matters related to the match environment and stadium presentation,” the spokesperson continued. “FIFA has been informed of this shared position by both countries and is expected to take the necessary steps to ensure that no related ceremonies or promotional activities take place within the stadium or as part of the official match environment.”

The spokesperson added that it has told FIFA it does not want to see LGBTQ+ symbols in the stadium.

FIFA told the outlet on Wednesday that it has permitted rainbow flags at all of its matches over the summer. Although, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the Swiss newspaper Weltwoche in January that the game is not a “Pride Match” and that external organizations are holding LGBTQ+ events that have “nothing to do with the match itself.”

According to the report, the Seattle organizer decided to brand the game as a “Pride Match,” and FIFA’s headquarters did not have a role in that decision. Sources told the outlet that the “Pride” programming is intended to be outside the stadium perimeter, which is not under FIFA’s jurisdiction. The Seattle host committee has not planned in-stadium activities, although attendees may bring Pride flags or wear rainbow clothing of their own accord.

The Egyptian Football Association posted a statement to its X account and its website saying it would refuse “the holding of any activities related to supporting homosexuality” during the match.

The association sent a letter to FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom saying it is aware of the Seattle committee’s plan to hold “some activities related to supporting homosexuality during that match, and that they (Egyptian FA) completely refuse these activities, which directly contradicts with the cultural, religious and social values in the region, especially in the Arabic and Islamic communities,” per the report.

FIFA said in its statement on Wednesday that the World Cup is “an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds. Fans of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at matches and events.”

“General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct and may be displayed inside stadiums provided they are used in a manner consistent with the code,” the organization continued.