Federal authorities have joined the investigation into the alleged assault of a Texas woman by a group accused of chanting “Free Karmelo” during the attack, local police said.

Longview Police Department Public Information Officer LaDarian Brown said during a news conference that the FBI is assisting because of online threats tied to the case.

“We are aware of social media conversations concerning retaliation, division and attacks between members of our community. Those statements are being reviewed seriously,” Brown said.

Three women have been charged in connection with the alleged attack. Police identified them as Ciarrianne Fuller and Alana Mumphrey, both 21 and from Longview, and 21-year-old Dejae Brown of Pittsburg. Each faces a charge of misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

Fuller was taken into custody on June 23 and booked into the Gregg County Jail, where her bond was set at $20,000. Jail records show she was released the following day. Police said Brown and Mumphrey turned themselves in on Thursday. Both were booked into the Gregg County Jail on assault causing bodily injury charges, each with a $20,000 bond, and were released later that day.

Brown said investigators are monitoring the online activity but stressed there is no threat to the public at this time. Fox News Digital reported it contacted the FBI for comment. The victim told investigators the group said they were “going to target the smallest white girl they could find” before the assault.

Police believe the attack was tied to support for Karmelo Anthony, whose murder conviction has sparked demonstrations and online campaigns challenging the jury’s verdict. Anthony was convicted of killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, last year.