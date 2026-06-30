Quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Players Association will not be suing the NFL after the league decided against holding a supplemental draft this year.

A memo sent to all 32 teams revealed Sorsby’s decision not to confirm litigation and added that he will be preparing for the 2027 NFL draft.

“We have confirmed with the NFLPA and Brendan Sorsby that there will be no further litigation regarding his entry into the NFL — and that instead, Mr. Sorsby will focus on his preparation for entry into the League via the 2027 NFL Draft,” the memo said.

“For purposes of League and CBA rules, Mr. Sorsby will be considered a ‘Draft-Eligible’ player for the 2027 NFL Draft. Mr. Sorsby will not be eligible to sign an NFL Player Contract until the completion of the 2027 NFL Draft,” it added.

Sorsby’s ticket to the NFL took a detour after the NCAA ruled him ineligible for having wagered on college sports, per ESPN.

Sorsby was issued a temporary injunction by a Texas court to clear his path to play at Texas Tech this season. But when the Big 12 filed in federal court with aims to punish Sorsby and Texas Tech, Sorsby withdrew his suit and declared for the supplemental draft. The NFL will not discipline Sorsby for currently known prior misconduct but retains the right to investigate his conduct beyond what is in the current public filings, an NFL source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It also reserves the right to take college misconduct into consideration in setting discipline for any future violations, the source told Rapoport.

Sorsby added in a statement on Tuesday that he takes full responsibility for his actions, admitting he had a gambling addiction.

“I accept 100% responsibility for my actions. I did not have control of my gambling problem, and it took getting caught for me to realize that, but it was truly the best thing that could’ve happened to me. Because of this, I have been able to get the help I need and fully focus on my recovery,” he said.

“The news about the supplemental draft changes nothing about my recovery journey — I will continue to take it one day at a time,” he added. “Focusing on making myself better throughout this process and making sure to share what I have learned and will continue to learn with others going forward. I am fully committed to being the best version of myself that I can be while getting ready for the 2027 draft. God makes no mistakes, and I look forward to seeing the good that is to come from this.”