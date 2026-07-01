Malik Tilman made World Cup history on Wednesday night when he scored a stunning penalty goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina following a controversial red card that put Team USA down one player.

Tilman’s goal came minutes after top U.S. player Flo Balogun received a questionable red card that pushed him out of the game, leaving Team USA down one player. While the U.S. still led 1-0, Bosnia and Herzegovina had a momentary open window to take the game back after Balogun’s exit until Tilman’s stunning goal closed it for good. See the incredible moment below:

The goal represented a moment of catharsis for Team USA, defeating not only the opposing team but also the referees who seemed hell-bent on keeping them down. Fans on social media took notice.

With Wednesday night’s victory, Team USA will be going on to the Round of 16 where they will face Belgium.