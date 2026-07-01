WATCH: ‘3 WHITE DUDES?!’ Stephen A. Smith Stunned by Lakers’ Building Roster Around White Players

It’s no secret that the Lakers were going to get a makeover after the departure of LeBron James, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith seems less than pleased with the makeover’s racial makeup.

Within 24 hours of ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reporting the news that James would be playing his next and likely final season elsewhere, the Lakers made a move to acquire Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

The acquisition gives the Lakers some assurances at the center position. However, the move also gives the Lakers another white player. Who, along with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, makes three white guys in the starting five.

This makes three white guys too many in Smith’s eyes.

“Where the hell the Los Angeles Lakers think they’re going with a bunch of white dudes? Your three top players are white dudes? Really? This ain’t golf! This ain’t baseball! Hell, it ain’t even soccer! What do y’all think this is? This is basketball!

“In NBA history, when have you seen your three most prominent players on a basketball team all be white, and that takes you to the promised land? Somebody got to say it, so I’m saying it! This is basketball. I’m not complaining. I’m simply making the point. The Los Angeles Lakers, you ain’t going anywhere being led by three white dudes in today’s generation of basketball!”

Smith did stress that he believed the Lakers white players were very good. Yet, despite their being good, he seemed less than optimistic about their chances of winning a ring next year.

Time will tell.