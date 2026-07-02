VIDEO: Telemundo Announcer Loses His Mind After Malik Tilllman’s Historic Free Kick Goal

U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Malik Tillman sent fans and announcers into hysterics after making an expertly performed free kick that sent the U.S. team to a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Tillman stepped up in the second half of the round 32 World Cup game and lined up a free kick just outside of the B&H penalty area at Levi’s Stadium and sent the ball sailing into the top corner of the goal.

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The defenders were never able to make a comeback on Wednesday sending the U.S. team into World Cup history with just their second knockout round win in the last 24 years.

Fans were thrilled by the expert kick.

The one dark spot on the big win has taken U.S. breakout star Folarin Balogun out of the team’s next game against Belgium after referees handed him a red card and suspended him for one game.

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