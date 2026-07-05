Reports suggest that President Donald Trump asked FIFA to review USMNT star player Folarin Balogun’s suspension following a questionable red card during last week’s World Cup knockout match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A source confirmed to Fox News and the New York Times on Sunday that the president called FIFA president Gianni Infantino asking that the organization review the highly suspicious red card against Balogun, which suspended him for 30 minutes against Bosnia and would have suspended him for a whole extra game against Belgium during the Round of 16. Per Fox News:

It’s unknown what exactly Trump said to Infantino, who the 45th and 47th president has called a “great leader in sports” and a friend. The USMNT striker, who has three goals in this World Cup including one prior to his red card in the Round of 32 match, has been cleared to play in a stunning twist of events.

While Balogun will be able to play against Belgium on Monday, his red card technically still stands and his suspension will be for a probationary period for a year. Trump celebrated the decision in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice,” the president said.

According to The Athletic, part of FIFA’s disciplinary code states that “the judicial body may decide to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.”

“If the person benefiting from a suspended sanction commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked by the judicial body and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement,” the rule added.

U.S. Soccer accepted the decision, adding that they were pleased to know that Balogun will be able to compete on Monday.

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” U.S. Soccer said. “Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the statement said.