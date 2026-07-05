WATCH: Mexico Fans Upset England Players’ Sleep at Hotel Before Pivotal World Cup Matchup

Mexico defeated Ecuador after Mexican fans partied all night, disrupting the Ecuadorian team’s sleep the night before the game, and now those fans have done the same thing to England.

The night before England and Mexico clash in a pivotal game that will advance one of them to the quarterfinals, fans of El Tri gathered outside the hotel where the English team is staying. Fans set off fireworks, sang songs, chanted, and generally raised a ruckus in a bid to prevent the English players from getting the rest they needed before the big game.

The disruptions come athwart the best efforts of English football organizers, who reportedly booked or planned to book rooms at no fewer than 12 hotels in a bid to confuse Mexican fans about the real hotel where their team was staying.

Those efforts, however, ultimately failed.

A GB News reporter took to the streets to ask police if they intended to arrest the revelers, to no avail. The reporter also asked fans whether the jubilant, loud displays were fair to the English players, to which they responded “no,” before continuing to celebrate. At one point, Mexican fans tried to make the reporter a part of their celebration, but he successfully extricated himself from the situation.

Kickoff between Mexico and England is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.