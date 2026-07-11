South Africa Soccer Star Jayden Adams Dead at 25 Mere Weeks After World Cup Appearance

South African soccer star Jayden Adams has died, only weeks after he and his national team completed a successful World Cup performance in the United States.

He was 25 years old.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction,” the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) wrote in a statement. “His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity, and country at large.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game, and a young life that still had so much to offer. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

South African police found Adams in a Cape Town residence on Saturday morning; no cause of death was given.

Adams appeared in South Africa’s Round of 32 contest against Canada. The first time the African country has advanced to the knockout stage in the World Cup. He also played in two of South Africa’s group stage games.

The young midfielder played with a heavy heart. His grandmother, Marianna, died at the age of 72 on June 17, one day before South Africa’s 1-1 tie against Czechia.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, said in a statement, per BBC.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also lamented Adams’ passing.

“It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” he wrote.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends, and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”