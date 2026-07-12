World Cup Star Erling Haaland’s Dad Says Norway ‘Got Robbed’ After Shocking Loss to England

The father of Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland is claiming that Team Norway “got robbed” after their shocking 2-1 World Cup loss to England.

A disgusted Alfie Haaland jumped to his X account on Saturday to blast the referees and claimed they “saved” the game for England.

“Really? Saved by the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today,” he wrote.

Like many fans of Team Norway, the elder Haaland feels that a call made in the first half was wrong when officials insisted that Ørjan Nyland’s ball did not hit a hanging TV cable, according to the New York Post.

Officials ruled that there was no evidence that the cable impeded the ball or altered its arc in midair.

A drop ball would have been called if officials had ruled that it had hit the camera cable, but that was not to be. The ruling spurred many to blast FIFA for a missed call.

Team Norway immediately protested the call, and manager Ståle Solbakken insisted that officials got it wrong after the game.

Solbakken said that it is “pretty clear” that Jude Bellingham’s goal for Team England should not have counted. He added that the ball “fell straight from heaven” after striking the wire in midair.

Ultimately, the game gave Team Britain the chance to keep edging toward a 2026 World Cup victory. But, in the end, Norway’s loss sent one of the World Cup’s biggest stars, Erling Haaland, back home. However, Haaland was a huge part of Norway’s best World Cup run in the tournament’s history.

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