Newly released bodycam footage has revealed NBA player Brandon Clarke being caught with lethal doses of kratom weeks before his death.

Clarke’s arrest on speeding and drug charges occurred in April of this year in Arkansas. According to CBS News, kratom is a “a supplement derived from leaves that is often sold at gas stations and is marketed as an energy booster, relaxant and pain reliever”

“While the cause of Clarke’s death is under investigation, many are questioning whether kratom, which the FDA has issued warnings about, played a role in his death,” it added.

Kratom has also sometimes been referred to as “gas station heroin.”

Before his untimely death, Clarke played with the Memphis Grizzlies for seven years after playing for San Jose State and then Gonzaga.

As NPR noted in 2025, the energy booster kratom has become a fiercely debated topic of public health as the supplement’s safety has been called into question.

“Kratom and 7-OH products are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. They’re available in many smoke shops, but the Food and Drug Administration says certain products are highly addictive — and could lead to the next wave of the opioid epidemic,” it noted.

“Nearly a decade ago, the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, wanted to classify the active ingredients in kratom in the same category as heroin. That meant products would have gone from being widely available to highly restricted,” it added. “Following the announcement, there was a massive wave of protest from advocates and lawmakers — including people who said they used kratom products to wean themselves off opioids.”

The DEA stopped pursuing the regulation of kratom following the outcry.