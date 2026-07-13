Conor McGregor Vows to Fulfill ‘Final Fight of Contract’ Despite Knee Surgery

UFC star Conor McGregor is assuring fans that he intends to take on the “final fight’ of his big contract despite a knee injury from Saturday’s disastrous bout that will require surgery.

McGregor came out hot for Max Holloway and tried to deliver a high kick as soon as he left his corner. But it appeared that when the kick did not connect, McGregor overextended his knee. He was immediately unable to put his full weight on his leg, and even Holloway seemed to understand that the fight was over quickly. The whole fiasco only lasted 69 seconds.

McGregor got paid for the fight, anyway, the New York Post noted.

But after the fight, McGregor took to his social media and insisted that he means to fulfill his contract.

The Irish bulldog noted that he is undergoing surgery on his knee, but he has no intentions of retiring.

“Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please, God!” he wrote on Instagram.

Also, in a post on X, he blamed the whole thing on the devil.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight, I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock at what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow.”

“I will overcome this,” he added. “I will not be deterred. I will return.”

McGregor has one more fight on his UFC contract. After that, he can enter free agency, and the backers will probably line up around the block to make a deal with him.

Still, the nature of his knee injury and the length of time he might require to recover are not yet known.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston