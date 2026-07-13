Warrant Issued for Arrest of Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law

A judge in Brunswick County, North Carolina, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Jen Belichick, the daughter-in-law of legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
The order issued on Monday reportedly “stems from a May 21 traffic stop involving Jen and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” per the New York Post.
Court records show an NCSHP trooper pulled over and cited Jen for misdemeanor speeding after she was accused of going 88 mph in a Jeep in a 70 mph zone.
Due to her alleged rate of speed, Jen was ordered to appear before a Brunswick County judge on Friday; however, a court official told the California Post on Monday that Jen did not show up, and an order for her arrest was then issued.
According to the official, Jen now has several options to resolve the issue — she can file a motion to recall the order, hire an attorney to handle the matter for her, or turn herself in.
Jen has been married to North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick for close to a decade. Just last year, reports circulated that she had a confrontation with Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, scolding her over fashion choices and her relationship with the coach.
“Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law unleashed a nearly hour-long profanity-laced tirade on Jordon Hudson following a Univ. of North Carolina football game earlier this month,” the New York Post reported at the time.
“Jen Belichick’s outburst — which occurred on Nov. 8 — included digs at Hudson’s fashion choices, her body, and her relationship with Bill, all as the UNC head coach stood just feet away,” it added.
Jen Belichick never publicly commented on the incident.
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