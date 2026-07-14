MLB Accused of ‘Rigging’ Home Run Derby with Early Netflix Graphic

Major League Baseball became the target of conspiracy theories and claims it had rigged the 2026 Home Run Derby on Monday when a graphic on Netflix labeled Jordan Walker the winner before the event was even done.

The Netflix airing of the derby featured a graphic during the last round between Walker and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber that labeled Walker as the “2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion.”

Naturally, that sent conspiracy-minded fans to social media to proclaim that the event was rigged.

Walker did win, of course, with a come-from-behind performance that surprised Schwarber, who looked like the winner right up until that last round.

Schwarber rocketed 11 of his first 15 swings and looked to be the odds-on favorite to win the derby. But by the time Walker stepped up in that final round, his six homers in a row were enough to top the Phillies star’s final count with 12 to Schwarber’s 11.

But with the mistaken graphic hitting the screen before the derby was actually finished, many a fan screamed that the whole thing was rigged.

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