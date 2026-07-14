Will Ferrell Bombs During Netflix’s Home Run Derby Stream: ‘He Should Say Something Funny’

Will Ferrell was brought on to the Netflix Home Run Derby livestream to add some humor, but he did not.

At least, according to many of the fans online.

Ferrell seemed to play into the “sports ball” routine a bit hard as he fired off a bunch of jokes that just had no punch.

“Are you ready to watch some balls go very far into the air?” Ferrell asked.

Yikes.

Ferrell was joined on set by Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro during player intros. All are in the new Netflix series The Hawk.

Fans did not take long to register their disapproval of Ferrell’s routine.

“At one point in my life, I probably considered Will Ferrell the funniest human alive. Hard to fathom in 2026,” one user wrote.

“Maybe I’m way off, but I don’t think the Will Ferrell-Luke Wilson thing is working at all. (Honestly, I get the sense that *they* also know it isn’t working.),” wrote Sports Media Watch.

“Will Ferrell and company may want to say something funny,” wrote the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

“No, he’s not lol. This is cringe as hell. If these guys are announcing the whole time, I’m about to mute this. We have fallen so far from Chris Berman,” another fan wrote.

Another fan was less diplomatic.

“Get these a**holes away from the microphone, or we’re all turning it off,” he wrote.

Will Ferrell is a funny man. When he has writers writing funny things that play to his strengths as an actor, but he is an actor. He doesn’t do improv, and he doesn’t work well in unstructured settings.

That was on display Monday night.