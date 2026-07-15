Argentina Players Display ‘Las Malvinas is Argentine’ Flag Defeating England at World Cup

FIFA could potentially fine Argentina for unfurling a banned flag just after defeating England in the World Cup semi-finals.

The moment came after Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday when players were seen celebrating in front of a flag bearing the message, “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to “The Malvinas (the Argentinian term for the Falkland Islands) are Argentine.”

“At the final whistle, the Seleccion couldn’t resist staking claim to the British Overseas Territory and jeered and chanted the slogan staking claim over the Falkland Islands,” reported GB News.

“Several players were seen carrying and posing with the ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ banner in front of their travelling supporters as they celebrated reaching the final,” it added. “Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez and ex-Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso were among those seen holding the banner and jumping in celebration.”

Lo Celso even laid the flag out on the pitch before cheering fans.

The Falklands have been under British rule for 193 years and were central to the 1982 Falklands War, a 72-day conflict in which British troops successfully repelled an invading Argentine force. English explorers landed on the archipelago a century before Argentina had even been an independent state, and had no permanent population before their arrival.

In 2013, a referendum was held showing that roughly 98 percent of current Falklands residents wished to remain a part of the United Kingdom. As the BBC reported at the time:

Of 1,517 votes cast in the two-day referendum – on a turnout of more than 90% – 1,513 were in favour, while just three votes were against. It follows pressure from Argentina over its claims to the islands, 31 years after the Falklands War with the UK. The UK government welcomed the result and urged “all countries” to accept it and respect the islanders’ wishes.

Since FIFA specifically prohibits political messaging at matches, Argentina could face a fine for the flag, which will likely come at the end of the World Cup.