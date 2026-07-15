VIDEO: Fans Rip Patti LaBelle’s ‘Disrespectful’ All-Star Game National Anthem Performance

Pro baseball fans are ripping singer Patti LaBelle’s rendition of the national anthem at Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

The Grammy winner was criticized mostly for how she concluded the song with a screeching high trill and several missed lyrics.

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Immediately after her rendition ended, fans took to social media to slam the 82-year-old singer’s version.

“It was horrible. Completely disrespectful to our anthem,” one X user exclaimed.

Another dissed LaBelle for making the national anthem “about herself.”

One social media user said he felt it was less than “incredible.”

An X user specifically cited the ending and called LaBelle’s version “horrible.”

Another X user blasted LaBelle for performing the song as if she were auditioning for something.

Many others piled on:

LaBelle also had her supporters.

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