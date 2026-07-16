VIDEO: English Hosts, Fans Rage Amid Taunts from Scot and Irish Callers After World Cup Collapse

A tense and emotional day on the pitch turned into an equally combative and volatile day on the phone lines as English sports talk radio descended into chaos following the Three Lions’ semifinal loss to Argentina on Wednesday.

The English side appeared to have the situation well in hand, leading rival Argentina 1-0 as they approached the 70th minute. However, a momentum shift possibly brought on by a curious string of defensive substitutions by England manager Thomas Tuchel seemed to take the teeth out of the English attack, leading to an onslaught led by Argentinian legend Lionel Messi that tied the game in the 85th minute and eventually won it for the Argentinians two minutes into extra time.

Being so close, only 30 minutes away from facing Spain in the World Cup final and having that dream ended by their former wartime adversaries, the Argentinians, was a bit too much to take for some English hosts and fans, and it showed on the airwaves.

talkSPort, the world’s largest “radio station,” was filled with meltdowns from British announcers, denouncing Tuchel and lamenting the English side coming up short again.

In fact, one didn’t even have to wait for the game to end for the calls to “sack” Tuchel.

Some traced the English loss to Jude Bellingham’s argument with Lionel Messi.

Some felt that Tuchel’s lack of aggression not only led to the loss but was reminiscent of the same timidity that he accused Gareth Southgate of before taking the England job.

Several callers, mainly of a Sot and Irish persuasion, took hosts to task for pre-game confidence that England would handle the Argentines.

Still, despite all the harsh accusations and recriminations, at least one England fan felt the swelling of pride in his heart for his team and country, regardless of result.

England will have much to get sorted before their next major international competition. But they won’t have all that much time to do it. Qualifications for the 2028 Euros begin in March.